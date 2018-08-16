NBA Great Says “Privileged White Supremacists” Want NFL to Sing Songs of Slavery

In an article for The Hollywood Reporter, former basketball hero Kareem Abdul-Jabbar promoted movies by two bigots, Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You. He wants whites to hear the song of the oppressed, he says. In the article, he immediately goes to the defense of the NFL players kneeling for the Anthem by spewing a bigoted attack.

Jabbar said asking NFL players to stand for the Anthem is like requiring them to sing songs of slavery.

Singing the Anthem to show pride in the country and the military who fought for this nation is like slavery, according to this America hater.

Jabbar believes all the white owners and coaches are privileged white supremacists.

Clearly, it is Jabbar who is the bigot.

He writes:

“Slaves are generally expected to sing as well as to work,” observed ex-slave-turned-abolitionist Frederick Douglass. To the slave owners, singing slaves would drown out their own cruelty and oppression, clothe them in a coerced choir of decency. But it wasn’t enough that the slaves had to sing, they had to sing their oppressor’s feel-good songs that are summed up in the Porgy and Bess refrain of “I’ve got plenty of nothin’,” and nothin’s plenty for me.”

Yay, nothin’.

The NFL players are paid a fortune to do something they love, but this so-called hero compares asking them to stand to honor our nation to slavery.

Currently, the song being demanded is the national anthem during football games. But during a warm-up game on Aug. 10, despite President Trump’s previous condemnation, several Eagles players kneeled during the anthem or raised their fists — their way of singing their own song. For them, lyrics like “land of the free” don’t accurately represent the daily reality for people of color. They love their country but want that country to recognize the suffering that occurs when it isn’t living up to its constitutional promises.

You are free, dummy.

The oppressed multimillionaire Jabbar is a bigot who thinks white supremacist coaches and owners are privileged and similar to the slave owners.

Trump reacted by tweeting, “Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their ‘outrage’ at something that most of them are unable to define.” Who would know better how to define their outrage: the privileged darling of white supremacists, the 94 percent-white team owners, the 75 percent-white head coaches or the 70 percent-black players who actually take the field each week?

If anyone is privileged it’s him and the players are too.

Black players standing for the Anthem is pandering, according to him.

The daily challenge for African-Americans is getting white Americans to listen to their song, especially when it isn’t a grinning, grateful or pandering patriotic song. Two movies have recently been released that sing songs that define black America’s continuing frustrations and outrage: Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You. Both movies are about black people finding their voices and then having the courage to use those voices to tell their truths. But will America listen to what they’re singing, especially in today’s post-truth and “alternative facts” environment?

If bigots want all of the “white supremacists” to listen, they too have to understand the truth. Being proud of the country is not an alternative fact. Jabbar is a disgrace for calling all owners and coaches privileged white supremacists. He is a disgrace for comparing the Anthem to songs of slavery. He sounds like Louis Farrakhan.

HAS HE BEEN HANGING WITH THE NY GOVERNOR?

“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great. We haven’t yet reached greatness,” Cuomo said.

It’s good that they are showing who they actually are — America haters!