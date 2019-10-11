NBA’s Steve Kerr Pumps Up Red China by Trashing the USA

Steve Kerr, the head coach for the Golden State Warriors, says we can’t criticize Red China and their violent, oppressive regime since we’re so bad too.

Outrageously, he drew moral equivalence between the human rights abuses of China and the so-called abuses in America. He referenced our Second Amendment as he trashed America.

Human rights abuses are State-sponsored terrorism like the imprisonment of nearly a million Muslims in China over their beliefs or the subjugation of the people of Hong Kong. Taiwan is undoubtedly next. He’s comparing that with some nut jobs who decide to drive a van through a department store or shoot innocent people in a bar.

The USA is free and China is a totalitarian state that controls every movement of their people with cameras and social credits.

If the people in China had AR-15s, they wouldn’t be sent off to gulags or ordered around by oppressive masters.

What a stupid, stupid man, and we have news for him, he does hate America. He’s an apologist for an oppressive regime while he pretends to care about ‘values.’ He has a different viewpoint when it affects the bottom line.

He’s not doing the people of China any good either by promoting the totalitarianism of their rulers.

Shut up and coach, dummy.

Steve Kerr on if he’s ever been asked about human rights during his previous trips to China: “No. Nor has (America’s) record of human rights abuses come up either… People in China didn’t ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall.” pic.twitter.com/56mNC7LmID — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 11, 2019