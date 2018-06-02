NBC Author Claims Unions Will Bring Democrats to Victory in 2018

“What is ominous is the ease with which some people go from saying that they don’t like something to saying that the government should forbid it. When you go down that road, don’t expect freedom to survive very long.” ~ Thomas Sowell

Union leadership with some exceptions are top heavy with hard-left leadership. NBC News published an opinion piece by Pat Garofalo about these very unions and their movement as “the key to winning in 2018” — “if Democrats don’t blow it”.

Garofalo references the teacher strikes in West Virginia, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Arizona and elsewhere. These strikes were pushed by the hard-left.

The hope is they will win over new converts to the “cause”. Money and benefits are always quite a lure for people who are made to feel victimized and entitled.

Teachers are being told the system is rigged against them by Republicans. Their unions have the big bucks to sustain endless advertising so Americans only hear their side. Meanwhile our schools are failing.

Thomas Sowell believes [some] teachers have used” the students as guinea pigs for social engineering fads and using classrooms as indoctrination centers for political correctness.”

Sowell, writing for The National Review, in 2011 addressed the deception of the far-left unions in promoting the Employee Free Choice Act which does the opposite of what it claims to do.

The biggest myth about labor unions is that unions are for workers. Unions are for unions, just as corporations are for corporations and politicians are for politicians.

Nothing shows the utter cynicism of the unions and the politicians who do their bidding like the so-called “Employee Free Choice Act” that the Obama administration tried to push through Congress. Employees’ free choice as to whether to join a union is precisely what that legislation would destroy.

Workers already have a free choice in secret-ballot elections conducted under existing laws. As more and more workers in the private sector have voted to reject having a union represent them, the unions’ answer has been to take away secret-ballot elections.

Under the “Employee Free Choice Act,” unions would not have to win in secret-ballot elections in order to represent the workers. Instead, union representatives could simply collect signatures from the workers until they had a majority.

The NBC article claims teachers and members of other unions have taken them for granted while accepting bribes from corporations. He complained that members “even backed measures like President Bill Clinton’s ill-fated “welfare reform” that explicitly made life harder for those at the bottom end of the labor scale.”

The welfare reform merely asks that able-bodied Americans try to find a job. That will leave more money for those who truly need it and it will leave some money for taxpayers as the USA spends its way into insolvency.

The author goes on to blame the GOP for undermining the out of control unions and lowering wages. Wages have gone down but Obama was the most effective in making that happen. Wages just went up 2.7% this past month under what is once again a growing economy.

The article promotes Bernie Sanders bill to end right to work laws. The bill was supported by far-left Democrats who hope to run for President and are betting their futures on Socialists and Communists.

As Matt Patterson wrote for The Washington Times:

…Vladimir Lenin agreed and made unions an integral part of the “people’s republic” he founded in 1917. “Shakedown Socialism” author Oleg Atbashian, a propagandist for the Soviet Union before he migrated the United States in 1994, writes that in the Soviet Union, “organized labor was part of the official establishment and union membership was universal and mandatory” and “that system’s seemingly magnanimous goals – fairness, economic equality and social justice – in real life brought forth a rigged game of wholesale corruption, forced inequality and grotesque injustice.”

Hmm, sounds a lot like what unions have inflicted upon the United States: wholesale corruption as many union chapters have historically acted as fronts for organized crime; forced inequality as unionized public employees out-earn their counterparts in the private sector; grotesque injustice as greedy unions strong-armed lavish salaries and benefits for themselves that bust the budgets of entire states, forcing non-union folks to suffer higher taxes and fewer services…

…Unions today loathe freedom, as Andy Stern demonstrates in his Wall Street Journal column, because unions require unfree markets in order to thrive. They love big government because unions require the government to guarantee their monopolies on labor. And it is precisely those features of unions that have contributed to their increasing unpopularity in the United States, where citizens are becoming wise to the corrupt conspiracy between unions and government to extinguish their liberties.

Everything promoted by unions coincides with the Democrat Party agenda — big government and elitists controlling the rest of us and our money. That is the bottom line. Sadly, their ideology doesn’t mesh with reality.

The union movement is now the full-blown Socialist/Communist movement in the United States and the useful idiots still jump to its command.