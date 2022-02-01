NBC Host Says Non-Muslims Are Animals, Gays Are Like Pedos

NBC host Mehdi Hasan says non-Muslims are animals, cattle, diseased with no intelligence. He compared homosexuals to pedophiles. Hasan is under fire but it’s a mystery why no one complained before now.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec posted a clip of the host of “The Mehdi Hasan Show” on MSNBC comparing non-Muslims and atheists to “cattle” and included “homosexuals” in a long list of abhorrent behaviors. He claims these behaviors are transgressive of Islam including pedophilia and bestiality. He referred to non-Muslims as “kaffir,” or infidel.

“All of these ulama unanimously agree that at the very minimum if Yazid was not a Kaffir — then at the very minimum he was a fasiq, a transgressor, a breaker of Islamic laws, a corrupt individual, a tyrant, a killer a drunkard, a dog lover, a music lover, a homosexual, a pedophile, a sexual deviant, someone who slept with his own mother,” Hasan said in the sermon.

“In this respect the Koran describes the atheist as cattle. As cattle of those who grow the crops and do not stop and wonder about this world,” he also said.

Thank you NBC for giving evil subversives a platform. Fabulous.

BREAKING: Here is a video of @NBC’s Mehdi Hasan calling non-Muslims animals and cattle, and comparing homosexuals to pedophiles Please DO NOT RT this as @NBC already lost Maddow this week pic.twitter.com/hy95pfUluW — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 1, 2022

NBC knew all along that he’s a dirtbag.

Mehdi is mostly bitter than whatever clout he once had is now severely diminished. Been a while since anyone posted his greatest hits tho so it was due for a comeback. https://t.co/ML27BZ7IBz — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 1, 2022

Here he is nodding as Linda Sarsour warns against humanizing Jews.

Mehdi Hasan nods along as Linda Sarsour warns against “humanizing” Israelis. The dehumanization of opponents is a bright red flag for anyone knowledgeable on extremism and fascism. pic.twitter.com/djZf2p1myi — Stephen Knight 🔊 📺 (@GSpellchecker) February 11, 2020

Mehdi always gave the impression he was a subversive who is in this country to damage our culture.

“The Post’s tag line is ‘democracy dies in darkness.’ No, it doesn’t. If there’s one thing Trump continues to demonstrate…it’s that democracy dies in plain sight. And with the assistance of really crappy headlines.” My @MehdiHasanShow monologue tonight:pic.twitter.com/TZXhGnjJAI — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 1, 2022

