NBC Host Says Non-Muslims Are Animals, Gays Are Like Pedos

By
M Dowling
-
0

NBC host Mehdi Hasan says non-Muslims are animals, cattle, diseased with no intelligence. He compared homosexuals to pedophiles. Hasan is under fire but it’s a mystery why no one complained before now.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec posted a clip of the host of “The Mehdi Hasan Show” on MSNBC comparing non-Muslims and atheists to “cattle” and included “homosexuals” in a long list of abhorrent behaviors. He claims these behaviors are transgressive of Islam including pedophilia and bestiality. He referred to non-Muslims as “kaffir,” or infidel.

“All of these ulama unanimously agree that at the very minimum if Yazid was not a Kaffir — then at the very minimum he was a fasiq, a transgressor, a breaker of Islamic laws, a corrupt individual, a tyrant, a killer a drunkard, a dog lover, a music lover, a homosexual, a pedophile, a sexual deviant, someone who slept with his own mother,” Hasan said in the sermon.

“In this respect the Koran describes the atheist as cattle. As cattle of those who grow the crops and do not stop and wonder about this world,” he also said.

Thank you NBC for giving evil subversives a platform. Fabulous.

NBC knew all along that he’s a dirtbag.

Here he is nodding as Linda Sarsour warns against humanizing Jews.

Mehdi always gave the impression he was a subversive who is in this country to damage our culture.


