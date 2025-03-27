NBC News Claims a Cabinet Head Must Roll Over the Signal Chat

The MSM is still ranting about the Signal Chat mistake and demanding that President Trump fire one or more of his Cabinet. There were no such demands when Biden’s staff destroyed Afghanistan and American soldiers and Afghans died. Mark Milley betrayed the country and was rewarded for it.

According to NBC News,” a growing number of Donald Trump’s allies are calling on the president to fire his national security adviser, Michael Waltz, over discussing sensitive information and accidentally including a so-called journalist.

The article relies primarily on anonymous GOP, a couple of influencers, and radical Democrats.

A Michael Waltz Invited the Subversive Goldberg

According to screenshots published by The Atlantic, a Signal user named “Michael Waltz” initially invited Jeffrey Goldberg, the magazine’s editor in chief, into the conversation on the app Signal.

The Atlantic said the group appears to have included Vice President JD Vance, several other Cabinet members involved in national security issues, Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles, and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. Some of the people were identified only by their initials. The only mistake was inviting the corrupt journalist.

Some former adviser said White House officials would be smart to pick a fall guy and push him out.

“They need to put this on someone and clean it up that way,” he said. “The most obvious person to do that with is Waltz.”

NBC didn’t mention who the Republicans are demanding a fall guy. They quoted X influencer Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, who ranted on X and said that it is “a f*** up of epic proportions.”

“Trump, you may love Michael Waltz. You love Pete Hegseth. You may love these guys. Somebody has to go down,” he said.

They also quoted Tomi Lahren, who began as a YouTube influencer, calling it a “f*** up.”

Waltz has said he takes “full responsibility” for the problem.

“I built the group,” Waltz said in a Fox News interview Tuesday night, referring to the private Signal chat. “My job is to make sure everything’s coordinated.”

“Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man,” Trump said Tuesday in a phone interview with NBC News.

President Trump Stands Behind NSA Waltz

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that point at Wednesday’s briefing.

“What I can say definitively is what I just spoke to the president about, and he continues to have confidence in his national security team,” she said.

“The national security adviser has taken responsibility for this matter, and the National Security Council immediately said, alongside the White House counsel’s office, that they are looking into how a reporter’s number was inadvertently added to this messaging thread,” Leavitt added.

The article went on to quote radical Democrats.

No one should be fired under pressure from Democrats and their media. They didn’t give a hoot when Biden fired no one, no matter what horrendous actions they took. This Signal Chat event is embarrassing but not a crisis. As for Goldberg, he’s a hater and lurked for five days on Signal until he got his hit piece.

