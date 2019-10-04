NBC says DOJ rejected criminal referral on Trump from CIA’s top counsel

According to NBCNews, weeks before the whistleblower’s complaint was put into writing, the CIA’s top lawyer, a Trump appointee, made what she considered to be a criminal referral to the Justice Department about the whistleblower’s allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office in pressuring the Ukrainian president.

This is an anonymous report from U.S. officials familiar with the matter talking to NBC News. Fake News?

The move by the CIA’s general counsel, Trump appointee Courtney Simmons Elwood, meant she and other senior officials had concluded a potential crime had been committed, raising more questions about why the Justice Department later declined to open an investigation, according to NBC News.

If it’s true that is.

It’s really not that much of a mystery if it’s true the whistleblower had no first-hand knowledge and is a politically-biased operative. Why not question it and take a month to investigate? Also, why take a report from a phone call?

The phone call that Elwood considered to be a criminal referral is in addition to the referral later received as a letter from the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community regarding the whistleblower complaint.

Who knows what this ‘whistleblower’ said to her. It was a phone call.

NBC News reported that Elwood was “vague” when they followed up with her about whether she was making a criminal referral.

Since this is coming from NBC News, keep in mind it could be 100 percent fake news. If not, there is probably a lot of missing information.

The VOX Story

According to far-left VOX, the CIA lawyer urged the DOJ to take the referral but the DOJ didn’t pick it up because it was a phone call, not in writing.

The MSM hits us with a drama a day aimed at destroying the President and Republicans.

According to NBC News on Friday, CIA general counsel Courtney Simmons Elwood and another top official called the Justice Department on August 14 to make a criminal referral — weeks before the whistleblower complaint had become public.

“On that call, Elwood and John Eisenberg, the top legal adviser to the White House National Security Council, told the top Justice Department national security lawyer, John Demers, that the allegations merited examination by the DOJ, officials said,” NBC News reports.

The DOJ, however, reportedly didn’t consider that to be an official referral because it came in a call, not in writing. (This is important, as you’ll see in just a minute.) As such, the DOJ didn’t look any further into the allegations that Elwood was so concerned about.

Also according to VOX, the written referral was only investigated by the DOJ as a campaign finance violation and the criminal referral was ignored.

This sounds like potential misinformation but, no matter what, the soundbites will get out into public and, with the media out to destroy the administration, it will be very difficult to overcome any lies being told.

The New York Times Story

The earlier NYT story that identified the Ukraine whistleblower as a CIA employee describes the CIA’s General Counsel, Courtney Simmons Elwood, telling first the White House and then the DOJ about the complaint. Her concern was — allegedly — a possible cover-up as much as criminal behavior.

The officer first shared information about potential abuse of power and a White House cover-up with the C.I.A.’s top lawyer through an anonymous process, some of the people said. The lawyer shared the officer’s concerns with the White House and Justice Department officials, following policy.

The media is all over the place in the reporting of this story.

Don’t let them wear you down. Hang in there. We’re fighting for our freedoms.

Meanwhile, the envoy who testified yesterday, Kurt Volker, said there was no quid pro quo.