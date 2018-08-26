NBC Viral News Clip, Disturbing or Hysterically Funny

NBC News’ coverage of Senator John McCain’s death was respectful until they cut to their “regular programming”. It went to Hell right there. The clip has gone viral. Some find it disturbing and others find it very funny. In fact, both can be true.
NBC “NEWS” concluded the report on the senator and went to the “normal” program, “America’s Got Talent”.
“And again this evening, the breaking news, NBC News confirming the death of Senator John McCain at the age of 81,” the NBC News host said. “This has been an NBC News special report, we will return to regular programming on the NBC network. Our live coverage continues on MSNBC.”
It went to two bare-breasted men skating around with dolphin heads on and a sign in the back reading, ‘Dolphin Love Story’.
They became sexually lewd.
NBC solemnly announces death of Sen. John McCain.
THAT WAS ON “America’s got talent”. They actually aired a simulated sex act on “broadcast” TV? Where is the FCC complaint. This should warrant a MASSIVE fine. This is well beyond disgusting. It the reason I don’t watch ANY TV, At ALL.
Deviancy has become normal to the liberals, having standards are too restrictive.
A good book for research on this particular subject is ‘Takedown’ ‘From Communists to Progressives, How the Left has Sabotaged Family and Marriage,’ by Paul Kengor. “Smashing monogamy” was merely one manifestation of blowing up coveted traditions.
Network television at its best. If Americans can’t turn off the boob-tube, the next generation will have no sense of respect for anyone. Not even themselves.
Social media isn’t much better.
No cable TV in our house. We were down to two channels, and even the Family Channel was changing for the worse.