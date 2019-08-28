NBC’s Bombshell Deutsche-Trump Story Was An Unverified Rumor

If you were on Twitter yesterday, you might have noticed the hashtag ‘RussianCosigners.’ It trended all day. When we see very sketchy ‘news reports’ like the one that led to the hashtag, we ignore them until the truth comes out. We have a clearer picture today.

Yesterday, Trump-hating Lawrence O’Donnell went on to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow’s show to make an unsupported bombshell claim that the President received loans at Deutsche Bank thanks to co-signers — Russian oligarchs. He explained that’s why Trump loves Russia so much or something.

“I may have some information, in this next hour, which would add a great deal to their understanding of that, if true, and I’ll be discussing it here,” O’Donnell said. “I stress ‘if true, ’because this is a single source who has told me that Deutsche Bank obtained tax returns… this single source close to Deutsche Bank has told me that Donald Trump’s loan documents there show that he has co-signers. That’s how he was able to obtain those loans and that the co-signers are Russian oligarchs.”

Lawrence O’Donnell: Deutsche Bank source says Russian oligarchs co-signed Trump’s loans when no other banks would lend to him pic.twitter.com/vk4esVPIeJ — Tex Vet (@TexFarmVet) August 28, 2019

He also tweeted it along with tens of thousands of others.

A source close to Deutsche Bank says Trump’s tax returns show he pays very little income tax and, more importantly, that his loans have Russian co-signers. If true, that explains every kind word Trump has ever said about Russia and Putin. @TheLastWord 10pm — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) August 28, 2019

It was a rumor from one person who never saw the bank records. It is a very serious allegation with no backup. It’s very disreputable to do something like this and it was done on Maddow’s show. Maddow and her guests are guilty of spreading endless fake news about collusion and obstruction, now proven false.

MSNBC’s Michael Del Moro reported it as unverified.

Deutsche Bank is declining to comment on Lawrence O’Donnell’s reporting that Russian oligarch’s co-signed Trump’s loans. The information came from a single source who has not seen the bank records. NBC has not seen those records and has not yet been able to verify the reporting. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) August 28, 2019

O’Donnell hasn’t seen any documentation to support the rumor.

“I have not seen any documentation from Deutsche Bank that supports this and verifies this,” O’Donnell said. — Dolly Davenport (@2bSerious) August 28, 2019

The Trump-hating Business Insider called O’Donnell’s report a “rumor.”

After Del Moro posted his tweet, CNN’s Oliver Darcy asked why MSNBC would run the rumor on “prime time?”

So the natural question is: Why did it run on MSNBC prime time? https://t.co/bJehALYib6 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 28, 2019

When you have your own network and CNN fake news denouncing it, shouldn’t an apology be in order? A correction? Something?

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham blasted MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell on Wednesday for running with a singled-sourced, unverified report that Russian oligarchs co-signed the President’s loans.

“This is one of the reasons that a majority of Americans have lost trust in the media. Instead of applying ethics and standards to their reporting, journalists and left-wing outlets have weaponized the media, using it to attack and harass people with little to no regard for the truth,” Grisham told Fox News.

The ‘news’ media are left-wing activists, not reporters. But they accomplished what they planned. They wanted to get the dishonest sound bite out there and they did. Busy people or disengaged people will think Russian oligarchs are behind the President’s loans and he’s in bed with them.