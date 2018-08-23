‘NC Man’ Ehab Elmenshawi Arrested for Raping a Child Under 11

Another ‘North Caroline’ man from the Middle East is charged with raping a child under eleven years of age on or between June 2012 and June 2013, and he’s done it before.

Ehab Mohamed Elmenshawi, 41, was arrested in South Carolina after Conway Police got SLED [South Carolina Law Enforcement Division] involved.

An arrest warrant said Elmenshawi “did in Horry County … on or between June 2012 and June 2013, willfully and unlawfully commit the crime of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree by engaging in sexual battery with a minor who at the time of the incident was less than eleven years of age.”

HE WAS ARRESTED FOR THE SAME THING TWICE BEFORE

According to court documents, Elmenshawi has previously faced the charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor two separate times.

Both arrests were for sexual battery with a child between 11 and 14 years and both were in 2012. He copped a plea and even got his ankle bracelet removed so he could work for the DoD.

He works for the US Department of Defense and for companies in Iraq

On July 2, 2013, Elmenshawi’s attorney asked that his bond restrictions be lifted. That included wearing an ankle monitor and not leaving the state of South Carolina. He also asked that “both of his passports should be returned to him”. That was so he “could return to work with the United State Department of Defense, and other employers, located in the country of Iraq and the United States.”

He was told he would be tried in absentia if he did not return to court.

The order was agreed upon and signed by a Horry Count magistrate and a solicitor that same day.

According to the Horry County Public Index, both of those criminal sexual conduct charges were dismissed in March of 2015. Instead, he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Is he a citizen? Is he naturalized? The articles don’t say.