Nefarious Democrat AGs Demand Census Exclude Citizenship Question

Democrats are looking for illegal, noncitizen voters in their states. They are also, and perhaps more importantly, determined to acquire more seats in the House. They will achieve both goals by excluding a citizenship question in the census.

There can’t possibly be any other reasons to exclude the question.

Sixteen [far-left] State Attorneys General under the leadership of Xavier Becerra (D-Calif.), Eric Schneiderman (D-N.Y.) and Maura Healey (D-Mass.), sent a blistering letter Monday to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. They are against approving a question about citizenship status in the 2020 Census, according to The Hill.

They claim it would be unconstitutional.

It’s also too late, they argue. It “would significantly depress participation, causing a population undercounts that would disproportionately harm states and cities with large immigrant communities.”.

“This undercount would frustrate the Census Bureau’s obligation under the Constitution to determine ‘the whole number of persons in each state,’ threaten our states’ fair representation in Congress, dilute our states’ role in the Electoral College, and deprive our states of their fair share of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds that are allocated in part on decennial Census data,” they wrote.

The final wording by the Commerce Secretary must be given to Congress by March 31st.

The request to add the question came from the DoJ. They said it needs the data to better enforce the Voting Rights Act.

The Attorneys General plan to hold this up in court to keep it out of the census.

These are the same Attorneys General of the far-left who want to put people in jail for disagreeing with climate change extremism. They are the Attorneys General of Connecticut, Delaware, D.C., Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island Vermont, Washington and the governor of Colorado.

THE CENSUS FOR DEMOCRAT ILLEGAL ALIENS

The Attorneys General are using their roles to legislate and distort the rule of law. Many of these alleged law enforcers are opposed to the Constitution. They are willing to use it for convenience and in an unlawful way.

Misinterpreting the Constitution is also deliberately used by AGs in the defense of sanctuary regions. Far-left lawmakers and attorneys general claim it’s unconstitutional to enforce the law in those jurisdictions.

Given this, people shouldn’t doubt their motives. Proof of their ultimate goals came when Nancy Pelosi stood on her feet for seven hours last week to stand up for illegal aliens over U.S. citizens. Never before has a U.S. political party put foreigners – foreigners here illegally – over the rights and interests of U.S. citizens.

The concern is not for foreigners, it’s for their vote. To secure their vote, the Democrats, now the far-left, will erase all distinctions between illegal aliens and legal immigrants. They will do it in every sector of society.

THE CENSUS SET UP

Under the Obama regime, the US Census Bureau claimed that it “‘is required by the U.S. Constitution to count everyone living in this country, regardless of immigration or citizenship status.’” Accordingly, they counted millions of illegal aliens in the 2010 Census and are using those figures to apportion the US House of Representatives. It was an egregious misinterpretation of the Constitution.

They don’t want aliens delineated for obvious reasons.