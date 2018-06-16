Netflix Bans Employees from Looking at Each Other for Five Seconds

New rules at Netflix ban the film crew from flirting, staring and hugging. In fact, employees can’t look at each other for more than five seconds, the Sun reports.

It’s bizarre reaction to the confused #MeToo movement and Harvey Weinstein.

The new rules also prohibit exchanging phone numbers. Staff who feel pestered are to yell: “Stop! Don’t do that again!” Hopefully, they give out some Xanax to help employees get through the workday.

An on-set runner reported to the Sun that everyone was trained in the anti-harassment rules.

“Senior staff went to a harassment meeting to learn what is and isn’t appropriate. Looking at anyone longer than five seconds is considered creepy.

“You mustn’t ask for someone’s number unless they have given permission for it to be distributed. And if you see any unwanted behavior, report it immediately.

“It has sparked jokes, with people looking at each other, counting to five, then diverting their eyes.”

Staff are also told to avoid lingering hugs, asking people out more than once and to steer clear if they say no.

The Netflix officials are proud of their rules although they haven’t confirmed what they are.

“We’re proud of the anti-harassment training we offer to our productions. We want every Netflix production to be a safe and respectful working environment. We believe the resources we offer empower people on our sets to speak up, and shouldn’t be trivialized.”

In fact, these people are trivializing harassment with these silly rules, if it’s all true, that is. This social engineering with five-second rules is just ridiculous. What if you’re having a conversation? Suppose you just space out? What if someone thinks you’re looking and aren’t?

How are they going to enforce this anyway? Can’t wait for all the lawsuits.

It’s equally absurd to make exchanging phone numbers verboten. There is nothing wrong with exchanging phone numbers. The problem is when the person starts harassing someone. Exchanging numbers isn’t harassment.

The Netflix rule makers appear to be looking for thought crimes. This is 1984 and it is Orwellian. In the end, they will have one miserable work environment.

I believe it’s true because this is what the leftists want for all of us — full control.