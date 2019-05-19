Never seen before! “We’ve Lost Control of the Border, as we are right now”

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s ‘Outnumbered’, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Hector Garza, in his role as vice-president of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), told Harris Faulkner, “We’ve lost control of the border, as we are right now.”

Cartels are in complete control of our borders and the massive illegal immigration. The border patrol has caught over 500,000 illegal entrants since January. At least as many crossed and were not caught.

We’ve had over 535k arrests so far this year on the southwest border w/ no sign of it getting better. This number will only get higher. For the safety of those in our custody & our agents, we’ve had to release 40k into the communities as a last resort. w/@esaagar @TheHill pic.twitter.com/xIYq1mwSL3 — USBPChief (@USBPChief) May 17, 2019

And still, Democrats insist there is no crisis at the border and the media protects their lies. These are the votes that will make the USA a socialist country. They will give Democrats their permanent progressive electoral majority.

Up to 75 percent of the Border Patrol agents are processing fake asylum claims.

Up to 75 percent of Border Patrol agents are processing asylum-seekers rather than securing the border with Mexico, claims Hector Garza, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council. https://t.co/gx0DbJMpVb — Mental Ammo (@MentalAmmo) May 17, 2019

Another media lie is that the President is having the illegals transported to coastal and northern regions. It’s not true.

Read Acting Commissioner Sanders’ statement on transferring people in Border Patrol custody to Southwest border locations: https://t.co/kVIA1bJfpj pic.twitter.com/QYDLh98DoW — CBP (@CBP) May 19, 2019

Drug dealers are continually crossing and peoples’ lives are in danger

Ajo #USBP agents apprehend a dangerous aggravated felon during a narcotics seizure west of Lukeville, AZ #HonorFirst @CBP pic.twitter.com/6rzWqEp2xv — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) May 17, 2019

As the current pulled the boy farther away from his float, Border Patrol agent Brady Waikel jumped into the water to reach the boy and rescue him from the currents. More via @NBCNews: https://t.co/Q35pHtwnon — CBP (@CBP) May 18, 2019