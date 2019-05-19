Never seen before! “We’ve Lost Control of the Border, as we are right now”

S.Noble
During an interview with Fox News Channel’s ‘Outnumbered’, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Hector Garza, in his role as vice-president of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), told Harris Faulkner, “We’ve lost control of the border, as we are right now.”

Cartels are in complete control of our borders and the massive illegal immigration.  The border patrol has caught over 500,000 illegal entrants since January. At least as many crossed and were not caught.

And still, Democrats insist there is no crisis at the border and the media protects their lies. These are the votes that will make the USA a socialist country. They will give Democrats their permanent progressive electoral majority.

Up to 75 percent of the Border Patrol agents are processing fake asylum claims.

Another media lie is that the President is having the illegals transported to coastal and northern regions. It’s not true.

Drug dealers are continually crossing and peoples’ lives are in danger

