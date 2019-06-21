Never Trumper George Will Told The View ‘Ladies’ We’re Like Cockroaches

The awful witches, I mean ladies, of The View, invited arrogant George Will to come on as a never Trump guest. Will despises the President and looks down on anyone who supports him, which makes him the perfect guest for that show.

He thinks Trump supporters, Republicans, are cockroaches. Personally, I think he could pass as one, what do you think?

He’s so pompous. All he has going for him is way with words. Other than that he’s a hack.

Joyless Behar said the Trump party appears to be in a white panic. The “demographics are changing quickly and white people are going to disappear or something…”

The dumb bunny doesn’t understand it’s not about color, it’s about the fact that they are coming illegally, we don’t know who the hay they are, they take jobs from Americans, cause the lowering of wages, and they are not assimilating to our values.

She asked Will if he thought the Republican party would disappear like the Whig party.

The aging hack Will said, “Back in the day when we used to worry about nuclear weapons, the experts said that cockroaches could survive nuclear war because they’re just simple mechanisms. Our political parties are like cockroaches. They are simple and they will adapt. They won’t disappear, but they won’t resemble anything like we’ve had before.”

Joyless said, “The Republican party will not disappear?”

Will said, ” I don’t think so. It’s very hard to get rid of these things.”

Joyless and Not-so-sunny Hostin said in unison, “Like cockroaches.”

Isn’t that lovely.

And Will said, “Right!”

Later on Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Ana Navarro battered Will for not agreeing that reparations were a good idea.