‘New Americans’ Leave Massive Piles of Trash Behind on Way to Border

Fox News is reporting that Tijuana is pleading for millions from the Mexican government to take care of the migrants pouring in on their way to break into the United States. Only 2,000 have entered the city and 5,000 more will arrive soon. They are not only costing a lot of money, they have no respect for the property they temporarily inhabit.

Tension is growing between the migrants and the Mexicans who find them to be rude, entitled, and disrespectful of property. In other words, the invaders leave trash everywhere.

Just think, they are heading for the USA. They only represent a small portion of the 50,000 people entering the USA illegally each month. This will cost American taxpayers a fortune.

A SAMPLE OF HOW THEY TREATED THEIR WELCOMING NEIGHBORS

The small city Santiago de Queretaro, just north of Mexico City, hosted [got stuck with] the first caravaners. It’s apparently a beautiful city that is well-cared for. When the more than 6600 member caravan of mostly Hondurans arrived in the city, local residents and officials welcomed them. They were given shelter in the Corregidora Stadium. As soon as they were settled, the invaders began to panhandle and annoy motorists.

Locals were sympathetic and organizations in the area provided them with food, clothes, and health services.

They wanted to show solidarity to the invaders.

When the invaders left, they made sure to leave their trash.

The invaders paid them back by leaving “a dump, clothes, and blankets that the queretanos gave them yesterday, they left them lying and abandoned outside the stadium la corregidora de queretaro.”

“State and municipal authorities fulfilled their humanitarian mission and good hosts, however, Hondurans think it is an obligation of Mexico to help them and feed them. Very bad image for your country.”

THE COMMUNITY TRIED TO BE HOSPITABLE

They really put themselves out. The entire community joined in to help the caravaners.

It was supported by 50 units, 20 motorcycles and 2 C16 of the state police (Poes), for shelter and accompaniment.

By the ministry of health:

818 consultations were provided

A thousand 579 Envelopes of oral serum were distributed.

Portable bathrooms and 16 fixed

The hostels were closed from 14 pm today, by not registering more influx of migrants. However, the inter-agency coordination group is kept on permanent alert with adequate care schemes.

Citizenship is grateful for its valuable support and understanding to attend this caravan with the humanitarian capacity and hospitality that distinguishes our entity.”

And these are the people they want the USA to take in without any screening.





IN TIJUANA

After a one-night stay, Mexicans had enough, and they are supposed to stay for weeks as they wait to get into the USA.

On the second night in Tijuana, as more and more migrants continued to arrive by bus, local residents in that city had had enough and began protesting their arrivals. A violent exchange followed, and reportedly, the migrants began throwing large rocks at the Mexicans.

And we are supposed to take these “imaginary” caravaners in permanently.

According to the Washington Examiner, half of the young illegal immigrants that are caught crossing the border are no-shows in deportation courts. Instead, they hide out in the country, potentially for the rest of their lives, according to new Justice Department statistics.

THEY WILL DISAPPEAR INTO THE INTERIOR OF THE USA

About 60,000 unaccompanied ‘children’ will pass through our borders this year alone. Many are not ‘children’. They’re youthful gang kids who lie about their age. About 30,000 of them will not show up to court.

According to The Center of Immigration Studies, “The number of UACs who were ordered removed in absentia, that is, after failing to appear for immigration court, has skyrocketed from 450 in FY 2010 to 6,662 in FY 2018, an almost 1,500 percent increase during a period of time when the number of UACs apprehended increased about 272 percent (from 18,411 in FY 2010 to 50,036 in FY 2018)….”

THEY HAVE NO RESPECT FOR OUR LAWS

Thank mostly Democrats and RINOs for this mess.

The video shows migrant caravan members climb atop the border fence at Playas de Tijuana as U.S. Border Patrol agents monitor from the U.S. side. https://t.co/OcItRugEhv pic.twitter.com/ZwQfg32DtB — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) November 14, 2018

Footage from a #USBP thermal camera captures multiple men climbing the border barrier near Imperial Beach and destroying recently installed concertina wire. All seeking to enter the U.S. are urged to do so at one of more than 320 official U.S. Ports of Entry. #CBP #bordersecurity pic.twitter.com/1IoSjiFoBt — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 16, 2018