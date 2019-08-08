New Banned Word! Calling Dems ‘Clowns’ Is White Supremacy

Republicans are no longer allowed to use words like ‘invasion, infestation, illegal immigrant, illegal alien,’ and no one should use words like ‘manmade, manhole, common man, Founding Fathers.’ There is a new word Republicans can’t use. If a Republican calls Democrats ‘clowns,’ they are white supremacists.

The Democratic candidate for next month’s North Carolina House special election, Dan McCready, shared an article Monday accusing his opponent of using “clown” as an anti-Semitic dog whistle based on an obscure alt-right meme.

In April, Bishop put out an ad calling Democratic icons like AOC, Pelosi, Warren, and Sanders “crazy liberal clowns.”

Who can argue with that?

This week, Bishop released his new ad attacking their “open borders” policies and taxpayer-funded Medicare For All for any foreigner who happens to wander in legally or illegally.

Check out the ad:

They are clowns and it’s an appropriate descriptive adjective since they have nothing productive or serious to offer.

The left-wing Daily Kos did not care for that rhetoric, with staffer David Nir writing a piece headlined, “North Carolina Republican’s response to shootings: Embrace ‘clown’ slur pushed by white supremacists.” They got that from the loons at Right Wing Watch who said some white supremacists used a Pepe the frog meme dressed in clown garb to represent the fall of the West or some such thing, Free Beacon reports.

It’s obtuse and unknown. It’s absurd. ‘Clowns’ is a fine word and we have to stop letting Democrats control us with language.

They are clowns. McCready is a clown. The Daily Kos — CLOWNS, DANG CLOWNS.

The world invasion the USA exists, rat infestations are real, Founding Fathers are cool, and we believe in manholes!