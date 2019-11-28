New Bill restores funding for UN arms-migration-climate treaties

A Democrat bill is now before Congress — H.R. 2839, the State Department, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act — which funds the United States foreign policy programs. It is filled with Democrat amendments which will bring back the Obama era funding for climate change, gun control, and other joint Obama-U.N. initiatives.

If the GOP compromises, we will again see the unconstitutional programs once forced through by Barack Obama.

One of the worst features of the bill is to restore all funding to the United Nations. That includes the U.N. programs used to implement the Paris Accord, open borders immigration policies, and the Arms Treaty, among other programs that infringe on our constitution.

When the President cut funding, with the support of the then-U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, it forced the bloated globalist entity into limiting their reach. This Democrat bill would bring it all back.

President Trump canceled the State Department’s involvement in the U.N.’s Small Arms Trade Treaty, preventing the U.N. from trying to create a registry of American gun owners.

Trump withdrew from the U.N.’s Migration Pact, stopping the United Nations from sending unvetted refugees and illegal aliens into the U.S.

The President also formally began the process of withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, a treaty that Obama unconstitutionally signed without Congressional approval. That won’t be finalized until the day after the next presidential election.

Trump ran on a promise to put America First and he has, but Democrats believe in globalism first. They are the neo-communists.

THE OBAMA BILL

The Leftist bill, H.R. 2839, includes a number of amendments designed to stop Trump from defunding the U.N. and rolling back Obama’s unconstitutional policies.

The Paris Accord

The Paris Accord is one of those policies. Obama signed it in complete violation of the Constitution’s treaty clause, gave the U.N. billions, and essentially implemented the treaty’s terms by executive order.

Trump began the withdrawal process but H.R. 2839 will block Trump from the final step.

Section 7060(b)(1)(D) stipulates that “None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act, or prior Acts making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs, may be used to provide formal notification under Article 28 of the Paris Agreement of the withdrawal of the United States from such Agreement.”

That ends the withdrawal process. It would make Obama’s agreement permanent. It is a devastating bill and will negatively impact our economy and our way of life.

The Migration Policies

It authorizes the Department of State to provide for “necessary expenses not otherwise provided for, to enable the Secretary of State to carry out the provisions of section 2(a) and (b) of the Migration and Refugee Assistance Act of 1962, and other activities to meet refugee and migration needs; salaries and expenses of personnel and dependents,” and much more.

Arms Control

Sprinkled throughout are extraordinary sums on arms control to be provided by the U.S. which is meant to limit our weapons and will do nothing about the illegal gun trade.

The U.N. will have billions to force their will on the U.S. with the help of the Democrats.

Republicans let Obama ignore Congress and sell our sovereignty out to the U.N., the dictators’ club, and it is reasonable to be concerned about their will to fight back.

Hard-left Democrats are the enemy within and have consumed the liberals and conservative Democrats in their party.

As an example, Communist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) raised more funds for her reelection campaign than all other Democrats in the House, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to federal elections commission data. She is the thought leader and the one who enthralls the youth. This is who the Democrat Party is now and the GOP must fight them.

Call your congressmen and women and tell them to not support this bill.

READ THE BILL FOR YOURSELF