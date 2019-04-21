New Dallas DA OKs Stealing if it’s not for ECONOMIC GAIN

The new Dallas DA will allow stealing if it’s not for economic gain. HUH?

Shortly after being elected in November 2018, the new Dallas DA John Creuzot said, “On my agenda is to not ask judges to send people to the penitentiary for technical violations of their probation – for instance not doing community service, not paying fines and fees.” CBS Local reported. It got so much worse from there.

In a letter to the people of Dallas County, the new district attorney John Creuzot said his office will no longer prosecute many first-time marijuana offenses or any drug possession cases involving less than .01 grams of a drug. It seems that was only to start.

Creuzot said he’ll dismiss many criminal trespass cases as well, charges he says are most often brought against the mentally ill and homeless. Then from there, he went to theft.

He also said his office will no longer prosecute theft cases involving personal items worth less than $750 unless evidence shows it was for economic gain.

HUH? How isn’t it ALWAYS for economic gain???

Andrew Arterburn, the owner of One Stop Express in Uptown said a shoplifter just stole $120 worth of laundry detergent on Thursday and he’s not happy to find out cases like this could be dismissed.

“It’s a slap on the wrist. They go to jail, get a meal, get let go. And they’re not going to be prosecuted at all for it,” said Arterburn.

Creuzot has also pledged to push for shorter probation sentences and recommend lower bond amounts as part of his reform.

THE POLICE AND THE GOVERNOR DON’T LIKE IT

The poor will all be allowed to steal.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown told CBS 11 that her office will continue to enforce the laws as a mandate by state legislation.

The President of the National Black Police Association, Sgt. Sheldon Smith said he worries it will lead to more crime.

“It opens the door for some people to think they can commit crimes,” Sgt. Smith said.

Yes, it will, and they will say it wasn’t for economic gain. They used it for dinner — probably filet mignon and pinot noir.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Dallas Police Association and the Texas Municipal Police Association are pushing back against Creuzot’s decisions.

“Reform is one thing. Actions that abandon the rule of law and that could promote lawlessness are altogether different… [Texas law] grants no power to criminal district attorneys to categorically rewrite the law,” Abbott and Paxton said in a joint letter. “We hope that you reconsider your position and will take seriously your oath and your charge to enforce Texas law.”

THIS IS TEXAS GUYS. The looney ideas are infesting TEXAS!