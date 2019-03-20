New Dem Candidate Wants to Give Every American $1K a Month

A new wildly far-left candidate has entered the presidential race as a Democrat. Andrew Yang of California, who huddles on social media as “the Yang gang” plans to give everyone a free income of $1,000 a month. He’s a firm believer in the communist universal basic income (UBI).

Where does he think he is going to get this money? The logic in the entire concept is absurd.

His UBI is called the ‘Freedom Dividend’ and he is pushing for ‘human-centered capitalism’. According to Vanity Fair, his campaign is gaining ‘yangmentum’ and “causing ripples,” and “not just among progressives.”

Vanity Fair reports the [far-right] loons like Robert Spencer like him too. They don’t think he can win the election, but they feel his ideas will be immortalized. They claim they are already immortalized online. That’s a sad commentary on our civilization if true.

There is no momentum, but Vanity Fair is promoting this fellow.

Yang wants to develop a new U.S. currency called a “Digital Social Credit” that could be exchanged for real dollars. His family is from Taiwan, but this sounds like a big think from Shanghai. Of course he wants free health care for all, abortion whenever for whatever reason, and citizenship for all.

The crazy Dem is taking a stand against CIRCUMCISION! He would establish public policy on it. He is looking for support from the “intactivists”—an oddball fringe group that desires to keep penises “intact.”

“I’m highly aligned with the intactivists,” Yang said. “History will prove them even more correct.”

Fortunately, no one really knows who he is. Let’s keep it that way.

This is the rundown of Socialist Democrats running in 2020. What a crew!

Apparently Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar (and more than a dozen others) have less 2020 support than John Kerry. John Kerry. That’s gonna leave a mark. (@CNN poll) pic.twitter.com/CQKnzuID1i — David Martosko (@dmartosko) March 19, 2019