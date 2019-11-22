New Dem definition of ‘patriotism’ is to overthrow the president you disagree with

Patriotism is defined by the online dictionary as “the quality of being patriotic; devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country.” Merriam-Webster defines it as “love for or devotion to one’s country.”

It also depends on how you see your country. If you see this as the land of the free and home of the brave, you must love the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It is what unites us. If you see this as a country that will become a socialist country, then you can’t love the Constitution. The two are mutually exclusive.

When leftists in the Democrat Party claim they love the country and are betraying their boss, leaking and lying while depriving the President of due process, can they say they are patriotic? I leave you to decide.

Democrats have a new definition of patriotism they want you to accept, and it includes lying, gossiping leaking, ignoring the chain of command, and ratting out the boss.

We pointed out some of the lies during the impeachment [trial] inquiry or perhaps it was confusion or dementia on the part of the interviewees, we can’t say. They are leakers [and the original whistleblower fits the definition of a leaker] — of that, there is no doubt. And, they are the leakers of gossip for the overwhelming part. There was little new information, from the nine witnesses, but there was a lot of gossip which mostly stemmed back to one confused ambassador to the EU., Gordon Sondland.

Our Constitution doesn’t support coups. That is not patriotic and what they are leaking does not need to be leaked.

Victor Davis Hanson is terrific and deals with the 6th Amendment and the arming of Ukraine in this clip. He is the toughest of all presidents on Russia and the most supportive of Ukraine.

