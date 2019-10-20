New Democrat Icon Mitt Romney Prepares to Unseat Donald Trump

The new hero of the left and far-left, Mitt Romney, is being regaled on the pages of The Atlantic for his latest disgusting rant against President Trump. He’s a vile human being.

“The gentleman from Utah,” they wrote, decided to “unload” to the [leftist] reporter.

Mitt ripped the President’s moral character and then segued into Stormy Daniels. This next excerpt shows he will become James Madison on the floor of the Senate:

Instead, Romney has emerged as an outspoken dissident in Trump’s Republican Party. In just the past few weeks, he has denounced the president’s attempts to solicit dirt on political rivals from foreign governments as “wrong and appalling”; suggested that his fellow Republicans are looking the other way out of a desire for power; and condemned Trump’s troop withdrawal in Syria as a “bloodstain on the annals of American history.”

Trump has responded with a wrathful procession of personal attacks—deriding Romney as a “pompous ass,” taunting him over his failed presidential bid in 2012, and tweeting a cartoonish video that tags the senator as a “Democrat secret asset.”

These confrontations have turned Romney into one of the most closely watched figures in the impeachment battle now consuming Washington. While his fellow Republicans rail against “partisan witch hunts” and “fake whistle-blowers,” Romney is taking the prospect of a Senate trial seriously—he’s reviewing The Federalist Papers, brushing up on the parliamentary procedure, and staying open to the idea that the president may need to be evicted from the Oval Office.

There you have it, the vengeful pompous ass is planning to push impeachment. He thinks he will sound like a Founding Father on the floor of the Senate. The man is mad.

Egomaniacal Romney thinks he’s a historical figure while pretending he doesn’t think he’s one.

“I don’t look at myself as being a historical figure,” he hastens to add, “but I do think these are critical times. And I hope that what I’m doing will open the way for people to take a different path.”

Impeachment is his big historical moment in his mind.

Romney is a perfectly despicable human being.