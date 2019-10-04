New DNC Slogan, Eat the Babies!

One of Ocasio-Cortez’s constituents loses her mind over climate change during AOC’s townhall, claiming we only have a few months left: “We got to start eating babies! We don’t have enough time! … We have to get rid of the babies! … We need to eat the babies!”

There is a Swedish professor running around talking about eating dead people.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said luckily we have a few years, but what happens at the end of those few years? I know, Democrats will ‘eat the babies.’

AOC gave an ‘uplifting’ message, stating that there are other alternatives and we are never beyond hope.

It’s not known what the woman’s issue is. Perhaps she’s a plant, not mentally well, or maybe, just maybe, she’s merely an enthusiastic Democrat.