New Documents take us one step closer to exposing Comey & Hillary

Court documents released Monday show the Justice Department said former FBI Director James Comey was a “witness” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, citing Comey’s memos detailing his interactions with President Trump. In addition, those memos he leaked of the President’s private conversations with him did contain confidential information.

The FBI doesn’t want the information released.

“The FBI and the Special Counsel’s office have determined that disclosure of the Comey Memos … could reasonably be expected to adversely affect the pending Russia investigation. The Comey Memos are his contemporaneous notes about incidents that are of interest in that investigation …,” Axios reported.

COMEY’S MEMOS CONTAINED CLASSIFIED INFORMATION

According to the court filing released late Monday, Comey’s memos contained classified information, including the name [redacted] of the confidential source the FBI used against Trump.

The disgraced former FBI director insisted otherwise. He’s a liar.

Comey admitted during a Congressional hearing that he gave portions of his memos to a friend to leak to the New York Times in order to prompt a special counsel investigation into President Trump for obstruction of justice.

The leaking FBI director met with Robert Mueller prior to his testimony about the memos. Did he show the memos to Mueller? Did Mueller give Comey immunity? We still don’t have an answer for that.

The documents also suggest then-FBI Director James Comey began his coup against President Trump because he didn’t like his foreign-policy decisionmaking.

The documents were released as part of a FOIA lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch, CNN, USA Today and others against the FBI in an effort to make Comey’s Trump memos public.

A couple of weeks ago, US District Judge James Boasberg in Washington ordered the FBI to turn over Comey’s ‘Trump memos’ — both clean and redacted versions by April 1st as he weighed releasing them to the public.

The FBI pushed back but portions of the memos have been released. They want the rest kept under seal and the battle for release continues. They say the memos contain information about the President’s foreign policy decision making.

THERE WERE COVER-UP DISCUSSIONS OF HILLARY’S SERVER

The cover-up conversations do suggest ‘intent’. Remember Comey couldn’t do anything about her illegal actions because he couldn’t find intent. Hillary had to know this cover-up was going on and she had to know what she did was illegal.

BREAKING: JW announced today that it uncovered 422 pages of FBI documents showing evidence of “cover up” discussions related to the Clinton email system within Platte River Networks, one of the vendors who managed the Clinton email system. (1/3)¬.https://t.co/Y270in5TCb — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) April 8, 2019

The documents also show Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Charles McCullough forwarding “concerns” about classified information in former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails (2/3).https://t.co/Y270in5TCb — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) April 8, 2019

JW President @TomFitton: These new documents show various Obama agencies were protecting Hillary Clinton from the consequences of her misconduct. It’s time for the DOJ to stop shielding Hillary Clinton & hold her fully accountable to the rule of law (3/3).https://t.co/Y270in5TCb pic.twitter.com/DKiDAfgFzg — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) April 8, 2019

THERE IS SO MUCH CORRUPTION

Where do you begin? We wish the DOJ would just begin, period.

Obama knew: https://t.co/WUVCHi0v9W Corrupt Obama never warned @RealDonaldTrump and spied on him: https://t.co/zySjsF7MhJ Maybe Congress can question Obama and Clinton about their jointly funded Dossier?@JudicialWatch @FoxNation pic.twitter.com/K842TdXLSt — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 9, 2019

The whole thing was a hoax.