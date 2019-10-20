New fake hero Quentin Tarantino stands up to Red China

Chinese censors shelved Quentin Tarantino’s new flick, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which was released stateside in July. Red China doesn’t like the portrayal of China-born Bruce Lee.

The film, a Sony Pictures Entertainment production starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, has been put on hold indefinitely by the Red Chinese.

Bruce Lee isn’t giving in to the Chinese censors, which is great, but the hard-left movie mogul doesn’t have a lot of choices. The movie is complete and out for distribution.

Lee’s daughter is apparently infuriated by the film’s characterization of her father as “an arrogant a-hole who was full of hot air.” She said Tarantino made him into a caricature. According to Tarantino, it is an accurate depictionof Lee and, from our standpoint, caricatures are all Tarantino does.

And while no reason was reportedly given to Sony for the decision, the speculation is that Tarantino’s portrayal of the late martial arts hero Bruce Lee, who was of Chinese descent, is driving the decision.

Lee’s daughter has expressed harsh criticism about how her father is depicted in the film and she may have appealed to the Chinese government.

BRUCE LEE’S DAUGHTER APPEALED TO RED CHINA?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his daughter appealed directly to China’s National Film Administration asking that it demand changes to her father’s portrayal. His friends and family agree.

Someone needs to straighten out Shannon Lee. We don’t do Chinese censorship here. If she has a legitimate beef, she can try suing or have someone write a book to counter, do a lot of interviews, find an American approach.

The scene in question involves Pitt’s character, stuntman Cliff Booth, trading insults with the Bruce Lee character, played by Mike Moh.

The two engage in a best two-out-of-three rounds fight on the set of “The Green Hornet” TV show. Lee bests Pitt’s character in the first round but is stunned in the second round when he’s slammed into a car. The third round is interrupted before coming to an end.

Lee then pulled the race card, which lowers her standing in our estimation. We’re sick to death of paranoid victims.

“I understand they want to make the Brad Pitt character this super bad-a** who could beat up Bruce Lee,” Lee said. “But they didn’t need to treat him in the way that white Hollywood did when he was alive.”

‘White Hollywood’ was damn good to Bruce Lee.

Watch the scene. It’s a whole lot of nothing. We can’t help but wonder if this isn’t some kind of publicity stunt on Tarantino’s part as opposed to a principled stance. Meanwhile, he was willing to make the movie in line with China’s values. Hollywood, in general, is beholding to China.

The movie scene stinks and if the entire movie is like this it is in desperate need of publicity.

QUENTIN THE HERO?

We don’t believe this is a great stand against China. Tarantino is very far-left himself. He hates the police, as one of his far-left values.

Tarantino is not giving in:

“Bruce Lee was kind of an arrogant guy,” the filmmaker said. “The way he was talking, I didn’t just make a lot of that up. I heard him say things like that, to that effect. If people are saying, ‘Well, he never said he could beat up Muhammad Ali,’ well, yeah, he did. Not only did he say that, but his wife, Linda Lee, said that in her first biography I ever read … She absolutely said it.”