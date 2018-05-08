New Fake Russia Story Rolls Out! Stormy-Cohen-Oligarch Tale

Russia! Russia! Russia! The Russians are coming!

As Trump kills the nuclear deal which is a hit with the American public, the media and Stormy Daniel’s lawyer rolled out a new Russia story. They claim a Russian oligarch might have repaid Michael Cohen the hush money he paid to Stormy. Avanatti provides no verification.

In fact, there is evidence it’s not true.

Stormy’s attorney claimed in a tweet that “After significant investigation, we have discovered that Mr. Trump’s atty Mr. Cohen received approximately $500,000 in the mos. after the election from a company controlled by a Russian Oligarc with close ties to Mr. Putin. These monies may have reimbursed the $130k payment.”

The money came 75 days after the Stormy payment and that’s the evidence. Cohen’s lawyer Steve Ryan said the money wasn’t a payment. The company officials also say it’s now owned by Vekselberg.

Michael Cohen did accept hundreds of thousands of dollars from various companies such as Novartis and AT&T after the election to provide insight into the new administration. Cohen accepted the money after he announced he was leaving the Trump administration and starting a consulting firm. That is commonplace and legal. Most D.C. lawyers would be imprisoned if it were illegal.

The Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg has a U.S. affiliate called Columbus Nova and that is the company that handed out the payments. Only Vekselberg doesn’t own it or run it.

In a statement, an attorney for Columbus Nova said the management firm is owned and controlled by Americans, not Vekselberg.

“After the inauguration, the firm hired Michael Cohen as a business consultant regarding potential sources of capital and potential investments in real estate and other ventures,” the statement said.

“Reports today that Viktor Vekselberg used Columbus Nova as a conduit for payments to Michael Cohen are false. The claim that Viktor Vekselberg was involved or provided any funding for Columbus Nova’s engagement of Michael Cohen is patently untrue.

“Neither Viktor Vekselberg nor anyone else other than Columbus Nova’s owners, were involved in the decision to hire Cohen or provided funding for his engagement.”

Mr. Avenatti claimed that Mr. Cohen had his bank account replenished by oligarch Victor Vekselberg to make up for paying $130,000 to Stormy. He presents zero evidence any payments are connected to Stormy the floozy.

Avenatti posted his report online, but there was no evidence. The payments allegedly made — after the election — don’t show any nexus. And we now know the company isn’t owned or run by Vekselberg.

Michael Cohen had admitted he paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels. There is no evidence any money he got from any company is tied to the Stormy payment 75 days before. It’s a tale made up out of whole cloth.

The President actually sanctioned Vekselberg on April 6. It doesn’t sound like he’s worried about repercussions that might take place if Cohen had taken hush money from him.

Mueller has allegedly questioned the oligarch about these payments. That’s according to CNN and NBC News.

As an aside, there were no investigations when Vekselberg contributed to the Clinton Foundation.

Avenatti is criminally liable for leaking if this is true. It is a crime to leak “suspicious activity reports” — if you even believe him.

Avenatti claims access to the specific amounts reported in “Suspicious Activity Reports.” Even banks don’t have that information, as FINCEN aggregates it. FINCEN doesn’t have the bank deposit info, though. Only 1 source for both: the prosecutors & agents at #SDNY. Criminal Leaks! https://t.co/Tmu4TuE3M0 — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 8, 2018

Avenatti Is Sketchy

Michael Avenatti was on CNN fifty-nine times in fifty-four days. CNN’s probing anchors never once asked him more about how he was introduced to Stormy Daniels, or about his random ties to the far-left, or his $2.4M tax lien reimbursement payments, and how he is able to afford them crowdfunding.

His law firm is bankrupt and his business is being sued by everyone involved. Then there is this:

Viktor Vekselberg donated to the Clinton foundation Met w/ Bill Clinton in Russia in 2015 His ties to Clintons exposed in emails Part of the Russian reset w/ Clinton Part of the uranium deal w/ Clinton Anyone smell a Clinton sized rat here — Cody A Johnson (@CodyAJohnson) May 8, 2018