New Immigration Rule Does NOT Remove Protections for Asylum Seekers

The Trump administration on Monday moved to alter asylum rules for most migrants as fake asylum seekers overtake our borders. Real asylum seekers, a small portion of those flooding in, are not having their cases heard because of the huge numbers of opportunists challenging our asylum laws.

Contrary to media reports, the administration is not removing protections for asylum seekers, they are redirecting them to seek asylum in the first safe country they reach. That’s what asylum should mean. Neighboring countries provide a safe haven for the truly eligible.

According to a new rule published in the Federal Register, asylum seekers who pass through another country first will be ineligible for asylum at the U.S. southern border. The rule, expected to go into effect on Tuesday, also applies to children who have crossed the border alone, the AP reported.

The children are currently exploited by cartels to traffick adults and bring drugs into the USA. They especially must be removed from the equation.

Exceptions to the rule include: If someone has been trafficked, if the country the migrant passed through did not sign one of the major international treaties that govern how refugees are managed (though most Western countries have signed them) or if an asylum-seeker sought protection in a country but was denied, then a migrant could still apply for U.S. asylum.

The media frames this as removing asylum-seeker protections but he’s actually trying to save asylum law from the frauds.

The U.S. has a safe first country agreement with Canada and they should have one with Mexico and the Central American countries. It’s not controversial, it’s appropriate. If people are really seeking asylum, why wouldn’t they seek it in the first country they reach? It’s common sense.

We don’t have endless funds and are deeply in debt. We need to take care of our own first.

#BORDERNEWS As the Vice President leaves McAllen, we bring you live team coverage on his trip with @SandraKGBT. @VP said 30% of women who cross the Rio Grande are sexually assaulted. Agents also say they see toddlers crossing with people with fake documents. #Immigration #Border pic.twitter.com/3Gm7l2jv7g — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) July 12, 2019

#BORDERNEWS FINAL UPDATE: Thanks for watching these super short informal clips of what’s happening on the Texas Mexico Border. This is what it looks like just feet from the Rio Grande while the rest of the world is sleeping. Next shift of agents just showed up. #BorderReport #RGV pic.twitter.com/xFpiWEjmA3 — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) July 11, 2019