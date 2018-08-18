New Looney Milk & Water Bill Introduced in California, Where Else?

Although California has major problems with crime, homelessness, illegal immigration, high taxes, droughts, and fires, they aren’t priorities. Children drinking sodas in restaurants with their parents are.

With the best of intentions, the control freaks in power in Cali have a new crazy bill.

Senate Bill 1192 would make water or milk the default drink for kids meals in restaurants in a push to reduce obesity and access to sugary drinks for children.

The California officials think it’s their job to control everything.

The good fascists will allow parents to still order a soda for the children. That’s so big of them.