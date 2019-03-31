New Muslim Lawmaker Blames Trump, White Nationalism for Christian Prayer

Freshman Muslim lawmaker in the Pennsylvania state house Movita Johnson Harrell was deeply offended by a Freshman Christian lawmaker saying a typical Christian prayer which mentioned Jesus’s name about twelve times.

Movita claims the prayer was meant to intentionally harm her even though the congresswoman Stephanie Borowicz said it was not meant to offend. For her, it’s a typical prayer.

Movita blamed the President and white nationalism for the congresswoman saying a prayer. She’s nothing but a bigot.

Movita was offended by the name ‘Jesus.’ However, an imam said a Muslim prayer there and invoked the name of ‘Allah.’ We reported the original story here, on this link.

The CNN host — who thinks he has the right to tell Christians how many times lawmakers can invoke the name of Jesus — said invoking ‘Jesus’s’ name twelve times is too much.

Tony Perkins of The Family Research Council had a great answer. He comes in two-thirds of the way through. The CNN host took the side of Movita.

Go to 02:43 to hear her blame white nationalism. When she says white nationalism, she means all white Republicans.