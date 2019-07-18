New Orwellian Bill to Ban the Feds from Using Certain Words

Open Borders Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) wants the words, ‘alien’ and ‘illegal alien’ banned in all government legal code. This is something like burning books, only worse. If they get the words out of the legal code, people, in general, won’t be able to use these perfectly normal and descriptive words.

Castro is the son of LaRaza Rosie, a communist Reconquista, who literally hates America.

Orwell predicted this. Actually, Hitler, Mao, Stalin, all thought of it first.

“Words matter. It’s vital that we respect the dignity of immigrants fleeing violence and prosecution in our language. The words ‘alien’ and ‘illegal alien’ work to demonize and dehumanize the migrant community. They should have no place in our government’s description of human beings,” Castro said in a public statement this week.

It’s not the migrant community, it’s the illegal alien community Joaquin.

“Immigrants come to our borders in good faith and work hard for the opportunity to achieve a better life for themselves and their family. Eliminating this language from government expression puts us one step closer to preserving their dignity and ensuring their safety.”

No, actually they come for freebies which communists in this country and elsewhere promised them.

“No one is an ‘alien.’ This is family separation on a massive scale,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted recently. “Dehumanizing immigrants and tearing apart families will not make us any stronger. It will only destroy lives, traumatize children, and make our country less safe.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) believes that no one is “illegal.”

No, they are illegal and they are aliens. All ‘aliens’ means is they are foreign and all illegal means is they are coming in illegally. The only reason they don’t like the words is that they want open borders and equate legal immigrants with illegal immigrants.

While this is going on, terror-tied chick Ilhan Omar is introducing a resolution supporting the terror-supported BDS, Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement.

“We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our first amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” the Minnesota Democrat said in a Tuesday interview with Al-Monitor. “And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

This little anti-Semitic, anti-American woman is going to tell us what our values are? Really?