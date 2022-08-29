New Poll Reveals 74% Disapprove of Joe Biden

By Mark Schwendau

With just 70 days before the November election it is pretty ironic that the man who got more votes than any other presidential candidate in American history (according to CBS News) 2 years ago now has 74% of voters of the country saying he has put America on the wrong track relative to his job approval rating.

With Democratic control of the Congress hanging in the balance, news like this could not come at a worse time as Biden’s job approval rating hasn’t budged from the 70s in months. All efforts of the useful idiots of both the DOJ and FBI to deflect his abysmal failures to concocted wrongdoings of former President Trump now seem meaningless. Americans refuse to take their eye off the ball, so to speak.

The NBC News poll was conducted August 12-16 of 1,000 registered voters and released a week ago. Some of its findings included:

The poll found 74% of these likely voters said the country is headed in the wrong direction. This was the fifth-straight NBC News survey showing Joe Biden’s number in the 70s.

Sadly, 58% of these voters said they believe America’s best days are behind us, which was the highest percentage answer to this question dating back to 1990 when George Bush Sr. was president.

The poll also found some 68% of these polled voters think the United States is currently in an economic recession.

The poll asked those surveyed if they had to carry a protest sign for a day what the signs would say. About 60% said they are upset enough to carry a sign about something they were upset about.

Democratic voters chose “women’s rights,” “abortion rights,” and “prosecute Trump”. Republican voters of the poll said they would carry signs that read “impeach Biden,” “protect our freedom” and protect the 2nd Amendment”.

The poll was conducted after the raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. So this survey revealed 57% of registered voters said that the investigations into alleged wrongdoing by President Trump should continue, while 40% say it should stop.

Conclusion:

While this poll and the efforts of NBC News seem admirable and interesting, their poll is pretty meaningless without context. They simply identify those polled as “1,000 registered voters”. This begs the question, “What are they registered as, Democrats, Republicans, Independents?”

Without this context, such a poll is almost meaningless. In 2021 a Gallup poll identified more Americans identifying as independent voters at approximately 40 percent, while the share that were registered as either Democrats or Republicans had fallen to around 30 percent each.

This would imply that for such a poll as this NBC poll to be valid. These percentages of those taking their poll would have to first be replicated (400-300-300) as no random poll of American voters would provide valid results. Also, the poll would most probably need to be conducted of only those who voted in the last election as they show they are engaged in the process currently.

It is most interesting that as independent voters have increased their numbers in recent years. Elections become less predictable for both parties going into the future. This could explain why campaign spending has been going through the roof in recent years.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related