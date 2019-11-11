New Poll Shows Most Americans Want to Gut the 1st Amendment

A majority of Americans believe the First Amendment should be rewritten and are willing to crackdown on free speech, as well as speech in the press, according to a new poll conducted by the Campaign for Free Speech, Free Beacon reports.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. The hate speech mantra has been touted throughout the media, in classrooms, and in the Democratic politicians’ speeches.

The poll found that more than sixty percent of Americans believe in restricting speech to some degree, and fifty-one percent want to see the First Amendment rewritten to “reflect the cultural norms of today.”

Those would reflect the politically correct/Marxist norms.

Once people accepted that the Bill of Rights is dated and the Constitution is just aged parchment, our freedoms were put in peril.

DUMBED DOWN YOUNG PEOPLE

Of the 1,004 respondents, young people were the most likely to support curbing free expression and punishing those who engage in “hate speech.” Nearly 60 percent of Millennials—respondents between the ages of 21 and 38—agreed that the Constitution “goes too far in allowing hate speech in modern America” and should be rewritten, Free Beacon reports.

Young people are educated poorly today, and they certainly aren’t educated in true U.S. history in many schools.

It didn’t stop there. Sixty percent want to see the press limited. The “government should be able to take action against newspapers and TV stations that publish content that is biased, inflammatory, or false.” Nearly half want to throw offenders in jail.

Once we lose one amendment, we lose them all. While hate speech should be condemned and is in the court of public opinion, we must protect the right of everyone to speak freely. Disagreeing is not a reason to limit the rights of others. We could be wrong!

