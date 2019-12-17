New Poll Shows President Trump Beats All Political Rivals

Despite what you heard from the Fox News poll which has every Democrat candidate, even Michael Bloomberg, beating President Trump, USA TODAY/Suffolk University presidential poll published Monday says the opposite.

It’s getting little attention in the media but the poll of 1,000 registered voters conducted Dec. 10-14 comes as Democrats promote their case for impeachment. Democrats now say they will keep impeaching the President no matter how the Senate trial turns out. They are adding charges informally which fly in the face of common sense. For example, they claim President’s July 25th call to President Zelensky is wire fraud and the July 26th call to Ambassador Sondland merits a charge of bribery.

While all these early polls are unreliable — Democrats don’t even have a candidate yet – USA Today points to one fact in the President’s favor.

“But the findings do indicate that impeachment hearings detailing what critics see as Trump’s violations of the Constitution and his oath of office haven’t undermined his core political support,” the news outlet noted.

The poll has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

#NEW National General Election: Trump 44 (+3)

Biden 41 Trump 44 (+5)

Sanders 39 Trump 45 (+8)

Warren 37 Trump 43 (+9)

Bloomberg 34 Trump 43 (+10)

Buttigieg 33 Suffolk University/USA Today Poll https://t.co/UMEwcYkoEu — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) December 17, 2019