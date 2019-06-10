New Poll Shows Terrifying Goals of Democrats & Women Today

Socialism is becoming more popular, especially among women, according to a new Harris poll conducted for “Axios on HBO.” Both are hard-left.

Axios explains why it matters: Socialism is losing its Soviet-era stigma, especially among women. Popular Democratic socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are bringing new life and meaning to the term.

It shouldn’t lose it’s “Soviet-era stigma,” since these New Democrats are touting the same tripe as the Soviets.

AOC and Bernie are communists.

The Harris poll found 55 percent of women between 18 and 54 would prefer to live in a socialist country than a capitalist one. However, a majority of men prefer to live in a capitalist country, according to the poll.

“It’s been a truth of American politics for decades that women are to the left of men, and I think that’s playing out in this poll,” Axios’ Felix Salmon noted on “Axios on HBO.”

About women, Axios’ Alexi McCammond noted on “Axios on HBO” that “They’re looking for someone, a candidate on either side, who’ll support this idea of a socialist country that they want to live in.”

That’s according to the hard-left Axios.

Respondents also disagree over what makes up a socialist political system, pollsters found.

Universal health care is a socialist quality, according to 76 percent of them, as is tuition-free education, according to 72 percent.

Less than half or respondents, 46 percent, said democratically elected governments were part of a socialist political system. That is probably because once these leftists are voted in, you don’t get rid of them. Look at Democrat Socialist Maduro as an example.

As the Harris poll results below show, the public has varying levels of agreement on what exactly constitutes a socialist political system.

Universal healthcare: 76% Tuition free education: 72% Living wage: 68% State-controlled economy: 66% State control and regulation of private property : 61% High taxes for the rich: 60% State-controlled media and communication: 57% Strong environmental regulations: 56% High public spending: 55% Government ’’democratizes’’ private businesses — that is, gives workers control over them — to the greatest extent possible: 52% System dependent on dictatorship: 49% Workers own and control their places of employment: 48% “Democratically-elected” government: 46% [FACT: Once the thugs have power, the elections are rigged, and once people have freebies, they won’t give them up.]

Consider those the planks of the New Democrat Party and compare it to the Communist Manifesto — they are the same.

There is nothing American about any of this. It’s communism. Call it socialism euphemistically but the only difference between the two is five to ten years. It’s theft, not based on goodness, but based on the politics of envy, hate, and greed.