New Polling Numbers Show 7 Dems Didn’t Get One Vote in NH

The New Hampshire primary poll via Suffolk College and the Boston Globe, the first primary after the caucus, has most of the Democrats below 1%.

Delaney is below 1%, Klobuchar is 0.8%, Gillibrand 0.6%, Steyer 0.6%, Williamson 0.6%, Beto 0.4%, Hickenlooper is 0.3%, Bullock 0.2%, Castro 0.2%, DeBlasio 0 – no one likes him. Messam, Sestak, Ryan, Gravel, Moulton, Inslee, got nothing – no one wants them.

And sleepy Joe is the winner!

Vice President Joe Biden retains his top spot in this New Hampshire poll, gathering 21.4% support. Next up is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 16.8%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with 13.6%, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at 8%.

Harris crashed after the second debate when Gabbard pointed out her record on law enforcement was a lie.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in at fifth place with 6 percent.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard came in sixth in the survey, pulling in 3 percent of support, while 19 other candidates polled at 2 percent or less.

A Monmouth poll put Booker at 1% in Iowa. Yang passed Beto in the Iowa polling.

Candidates who have qualified for the September debates in both polling and fundraising:

Former Vice President Joe Biden New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Mayor Pete Buttigieg California Sen. Kamala Harris Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Businessman Andrew Yang

There are now 11 Democrats who say they received contributions from at least 130,000 individuals, coming from at least 400 unique donors in 20 or more states.

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii have reached their fundraising threshold, but need to hit their polling minimum to qualify. Castro and billionaire Tom Steyer have each received three of their four necessary polls. Gabbard and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper each have one. All other candidates haven’t reached above 2% in any qualifying polls.