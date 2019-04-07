NEW RECORD! Obama in Berlin References Himself 467 Times

Barack Obama is in Berlin doing what he loves best, talking about himself and trashing his opponents. Thanks to Tom Elliott at Grabien, we know just how often his self-adoration took the better of him.

Over the course of a 90 minute town hall with “emerging leaders,” Obama mentioned himself an eyeball-rolling 467 times.

Here’s the breakdown of his personal pronoun use (based on a rush transcript of the event):

“I” — 303

“Me” — 33

“My” — 43

“I’d” — 9

“I’m” — 59

“Myself” — 9

He began by talking about himself, maintained focus on himself, and ended on himself.

“It’s been over ten years since I spoke to a slightly larger crowd in front of the Victory Column when I was running for president,” Obama said to a notably quiet crowd. “I had a little less gray hair then. And since then I’ve been back to Germany I think at least ten times. I’ve been to Europe countless times. But I’m as excited to be here with you as I have been ever when I’ve come to Europe,” he started out.

The focus was on his legacy throughout and he took credit for his boondoggles which he sees as successes, such as the Paris Accord.

“When I passed the Paris climate,” Obama began at one point, before catching himself and continuing, “Or, when I helped get the Paris agreement on climate accomplished, I was the first one to say what we’ve done here is not adequate to meet the demands of climate science.”

HE LOVES HIMSELF AND HE LOVES EUROPE TOO, NOT THE USA, BUT EUROPE

It’s odd that he is saying Europe has the best standard of living when it’s the USA that does.

Europe doesn’t agree with him. Has he missed the riots in overtaxed France? They’re into the 23rd week of violent protests.

Obama must be talking about the elite, not the workers he pretends to care about. He thinks Europe does a great job with the sick which is why the smart people like Mick Jagger leave the ‘free’ healthcare the U.K. to get life-saving surgery in New York.

.@BarackObama: “Europe in 2019 in some ways has achieved the pinnacle of human well being.” “Collectively in Europe right now on average you probably see the highest standards of living of any group of people in the history of the planet. Wealthier, healthier, better educated.” pic.twitter.com/jDhNLDCmMn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2019