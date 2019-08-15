New Revelations About Jeffrey Epstein’s Plans Raise More Questions

Earlier today, we reported that sources told The Washington Post Epstein’s hyoid bone and possibly other bones in his neck were broken. That is unusual in a hanging. It only happens in 16% of the cases and is more consistent with homicide.

It’s also reported that he was in good spirits and believed he would win his case, although that appears to be delusional.

His last words to his lawyer, hours before his death, were “I’ll see you Sunday.”

A new report from the New York Post regarding his positive attitude raises questions.

“Epstein’s optimism behind bars — expressed during daily visits with his lawyers that lasted up to 12 hours each — was so great that it struck some of those around him as ‘delusional,’” the Post reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with Epstein’s case.

“‘He thought he was going to win the double-jeopardy motion’ that his defense lawyers were planning to file in connection with his 2008 Florida prostitution conviction,” the source said, according to the Post.

Epstein also “had hope of getting bail on appeal,” according to the source.

He also planned — and this is a biggie — to cooperate for a lighter sentence.

“What he really wanted to do was get bail so he could cooperate,” the source said, adding that Epstein was “delusional” for thinking “he was going to get the same deal he got in Florida.”

That doesn’t sound like a man about to commit suicide, but who knows.