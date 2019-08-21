New Rule Scraps the Flores Agreement

The DHS announced that they will initiate a final rule to improve migrant detention centers and expedite hearings with a reinterpretation of the Flores agreement. The outdated Flores agreement has forced the government to release illegal alien families after only twenty days.

Acting DHS Secretary McAleenan explained the new rule established by the President in the clip below. It will keep families together and protect children.

Four key elements:

Permanent standards of care for children and families are established.

DHS will quickly repatriate those with meritless claims.

It will restore integrity to immigration by eliminating the incentive to come as a family.

Children will be protected from sex traffickers and kidnappers. They are using DNA.

The rule will take effect in 60 days.