New San Jose gun law is absolutely ridiculous

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Monday proposed a city ordinance that would require gun owners to buy mandatory liability insurance. If gun owners don’t purchase insurance, they have to pay a fee to cover public costs of emergency services, reported Fox KTVU 2.

The message is if you are a legal, responsible gun owner, you will pay.

The insurance will offer protection for owners in case of an accidental discharge of a firearm or if the gun is used by a third party. They will hold gun owners responsible for compensating taxpayers for any costs, including emergency personnel, police and prosecution.

In other words, there can never be an accident with a gun where the owner won’t pay.

The bill includes taxes on gun and ammo sales, safety classes, and an option for reporting people who might have an illegal gun.

“A mayor doesn’t have the luxury of just offering ‘thoughts and prayers,.’ We have to solve problems. While this is far from a complete solution, it is something we can do to reduce the harms of firearms, without waiting for Congress to take action.”

After admitting US citizens have the right to bear arms, he said: “However, the Constitution does not require taxpayers to subsidize that individual choice. The cost of city police and emergency services required to address gun violence should be paid by gun owners, not all taxpayers.”

“We require motorists to carry automobile insurance, and the insurance industry appropriately encourages and rewards safe driver behavior. We tax tobacco consumption both to discourage risky behavior and to make sure non-smokers are not forced to subsidize the substantial public health costs generated by smoking-related illnesses and deaths. These successful public health models inspire a similar “harm reduction” approach for firearms.”

“With this measure, we won’t suddenly end gun violence. But we’re going to stop paying for it,” he said.

As a gun owner you can do everything right and still be punished.

“Criminals are already ignoring California’s more than 800 gun laws, so it’s doubtful many of them would rush out and get liability insurance. This is another tax on law-abiding gun owners,” said the National Rifle Association in a statement.

This is punishment for legal gun owners. If the Stalinists get away with this, we will soon lose the 2nd Amendment even as our country becomes more dangerous.

People won’t vote out the communists as long as they have a ‘d’ after their name.

You are the last line of defense. https://t.co/4tXBV4L4uA — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 14, 2019