New SURPRISING Info About What Smollett Did the Day of the Attack

Here is some new weird information on the Jussie Smollett hate crime attack.

On the day of the attack, Jussie Smollett auditioned for a role in a play that shares striking similarities to his alleged attack. Not only that, police believe he tipped the brothers off as to his whereabouts on the day of the attack.

Smollett even chose where the attack would take place. According to the brothers, Jussie Smollett chose the location of the ‘attack’ because he thought the cameras would catch it. But, alas, the cameras were facing the other way.

THE PLAY

In the hours before the ‘violent’ January 29 assault in Chicago, the “Empire” star was in New York City for a day of readings for a possible revival of “Take Me Out,” sources told the Daily Mail.

The Tony-winning production follows a biracial baseball player who is attacked by a pitcher — and called a “n—-r” and “f—-t” — after coming out. The characters compete on a team called the New York Empires.

He performed two readings for the play that day. Then he took off for a plane to Chicago. The flight was delayed.

THE TIP

Smollett began posting Instagram stories — which cops now believe were meant for brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo to see ahead of the attack, according to the Mail’s source.

One story had the airport tagged as a location and the caption, “Guess who is still on this [motherf–king] runway after two hours?”

Another two hours later said “Hey it’s me again … think i took off yet? Naaaaah…”

Smollett allegedly made another post when the plane finally took off. A final post went up when he landed after midnight in Chicago.

Hours later, the attack occurred.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told DailyMail.com that investigators now believe this was him tipping off the brothers. It helps explain why a woman in Smollett’s building said she saw two men with a rope hanging around near the residences approximately 90 minutes before the incident.

Smollett then went to Subway when he arrived home at 2 am, despite the fact that it was 10 degrees in Chicago at the time.

The police would neither confirm nor deny the report.