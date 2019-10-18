New tape of Zucker & his political director discussing harassing Republicans

James O’Keefe released new audio of a 9 a.m. editorial call at CNN with Zucker and Political Director David Chalian discussing how CNN reporters should harass 53 Republicans over Trump’s comment suggesting China investigate Biden and his son.

BREAKING: Secretly recorded 9am editorial call reveals @CNN President Jeff Zucker and Political Director David Chalian discussing a strategy of getting in the faces of Republican Senators and harassing them for comments on a daily basis, be it at home or on the Hill.#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/RR72wZXmRV — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 17, 2019

Trump didn’t put pressure on China to investigate Biden, and China does what it wants. You really can’t easily put pressure on China, certainly not during a Q&A. The President knew that when he made the comment during a Q&A with the press. The media hyped it up as they usually do.

These arrogant buffoons have decided what’s right for all of us and they will torment Republicans, asking the same question over and over. They know it all and have turned CNN into a propaganda outlet.

They’re Goebbels media.