New Texts Released! Election Meddling Was Worse Than Thought

Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, two agents calling out to be fired if ever there were any, were very concerned about being too tough on Hillary Clinton according to newly-released texts.

They texted more than 60 times a day, when did these two work?

The texts have been released and they undermine Comey’s testimony claiming no pressure or deadline for Clinton email investigation.

A letter from Senator Grassley, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to FBI Director Christopher Wray talks of “pulling punches in the Clinton investigation.”

In one text:

Page: One more thing: she might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?

Strzok: Agreed. I called Bill and relayed what we discussed. He agrees. I will email you and [redacted] same.2

It suggests they went easy on Hillary Clinton.

Senator Grassley also expressed concern in the letter that Page and Strzok used an unsecured server and maybe that is why they took it easy on Clinton.

Grassley addressed in the letter the issue of conflicts of interest between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Hillary Clinton.

In one exchange between the FBI paramours, they discussed a possible Special Counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton due to the numerous conflicts of interest. Grassley is demanding to know if then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch refused to appoint a Special Counsel.

Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki wanted Andy McCabe to recuse himself, but it didn’t happen

There is more, read the letter.

What do you think of this tweet from Jim Comey? Russia? He’s serious apparently.

Russia threat should unite us, not divide us: “It’s not about Republicans or Democrats. They’re coming after America, which I hope we all love equally… And they will be back, because we remain…that shining city on the hill, and they don’t like it. “ Me (Senate Intel 6/8/17) — James Comey (@Comey) January 25, 2018