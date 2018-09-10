New! Texts Show DOJ/FBI Coordination with Press to Harm Trump Admin – Update

Update at the end addresses codswallop from Strzok’s lawyer

Rep. Mark Meadows tweeted that he received new, troubling texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page just this afternoon.

The North Carolina Republican sent a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein saying a House task force had just received a new shipment of Justice Department documents. After summarizing the disturbing content of the documents, he requested further texts from three DOJ/FBI officials.

These texts show that Strzok and his lover Page were coordinating efforts to leak information to the media to harm the Trump administration. It would “lead any reasonable person to question whether there was a sincere desire to investigate wrongdoing or to place derogatory information int he media to justify a continued probe,” the Representative writes.

Meadows also mentions that during the congressional questioning of Strzok and Page, the FBI made concerted efforts to keep them from answering questions, claiming ongoing investigations would be comprised. However, documents strongly suggest both Strzok and Page had multiple conversations with outside sources on a regular basis, he wrote.

It was part of “a systemic culture of media leaking.”

“Our review of these news documents raises grave concerns regarding an apparent systemic culture of media leaking by high-ranking officials at FBI and DOJ,” Mr. Meadows said. “Review of these new documents suggest a coordinated effort on the part of the FBI and DOJ to release information in the public domain potentially harmful to President Donald Trump’s administration.”

More troubling is the Representative’s statement that coordinated media interactions with the DOJ/FBI continue. Although they might be authorized, they fail to “advance the march of justice.”

Rep. Meadows provided an example from one text exchange:

On April 10, 2017, Mr. Strzok text-messaged Lisa Page, his lover, and then-FBI counsel, to discuss a “media leak strategy.”

“I had literally just gone to find this phone to tell you I want to talk to you about media leak strategy with DOJ before you go,” Mr. Strzok said.

Rep. Meadows tweeted that the next day after the April 10, 2017 text on April 11, 2017, the Washington Post broke a story titled: FBI obtained FISA warrant to monitor former Trump adviser Carter Page. Meadows wrote, “This is deeply troubling.”

That, of course, confirms the Strzok-Page efforts and the success of these efforts and this is only one of the texts.

Peter Strzok did promise to stop Trump. He and everyone at the upper echelons of the DoJ and FBI hated Donald Trump.

UPDATE

Since we posted this, Peter Strzok’s attorney said that he was discussing how to STOP LEAKS. That’s ridiculous.

Rep. Meadows put out the update timeline. Does this sound like they are discussing STOPPING THE LEAKS???

So, the new timeline: 4/10/17: Strzok texts Lisa Page wanting to discuss a “media leaking strategy.”

4/12/17: Strzok texts Lisa Page that two articles are coming about “her namesake” (Carter Page)

4/22/17: Strzok texts Page: “article is out!” and “Well done, Page” — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 11, 2018