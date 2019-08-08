CNN is touting a ‘MAJOR CLIMATE REPORT’ out of the U.N. IPCC, a biased, anti-American organization in the dictator’s club. The scientists are fully politicized.

According to the report, we face catastrophic global warming. The planet is being consumed by humans, they believe. What they don’t tell you is humans occupy less than 3% of the surface of the earth and 95% live on 10% of the landmass.

These ‘scientists’ are the same people who say we only have 12 years to save the planet by abandoning fossil fuels. They made the same claim about 12 years ago.

THEY WANT TO CONTROL ENERGY, WHAT WE EAT, HOW MUCH WE EAT

They are not only after our energy, but they also say we must cut beef and lamb production. These politicized scientists say that we must immediately change the way we manage land, produce food and eat less meat in order to halt the climate crisis.

One hope we have, they say, is planting trees in lieu of farming.

Land use, including agriculture and deforestation, produces almost a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Of course, they can’t prove that’s the problem at all.

We need to stop wasting food and eat less meat according to them.

The IPCC report stresses that food waste and meat consumption will need to be reduced if we want to slash global emissions.

They want to control the forests, wetlands, all land.

The most effective way to tackle climate change? Plant 1 trillion trees

Climate change is threatening food security, they insist.

WWF’s [wacky] global food practice leader Joao Campari told CNN the food system must “urgently” be reformed to avoid catastrophic global warming.

To stave off the worst effects of climate change, humans need to stop converting land and destroying the soil with fertilizers and by cutting down trees, said Campari, adding that we already have enough farmland to feed the global population.

Bioenergy is not the answer, the UN insists. They want to bring us back to pre-industrial levels. So far, our enemies have all shown they will not do any of this.

As if all this won’t make Americans very food and energy insecure, and allow our enemies to conquer us. These people are nuts and not looking out for our interests. The UN is our enemy. And global warming extremists want to control everything we do.