New video of sharia babe Omar chatting with gender segregated people

The United States Army was the villain in the “Black Hawk Down” incident in Somalia, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., wrote in a 2017 Twitter post, Steve Emerson of The Investigative Project reminds us. Her anti-Semitism is well-known as is her hatred of America. Not everyone knows how deep that hatred of America goes.

The U.S. mission in Somalia was to protect starving Somalis and their food from being stolen by warring factions. Nowhere near thousands died, not even hundreds. Only 113 militiamen died.

Omar is not honest and not a word she says can be trusted. A new video just emerged in which she compares the U.S. to Somalia unfavorably in terms of women’s equality.

Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared on the “Deprani show,” a Somali news show, following her election to Minnesota’s House of Representatives. It was fully segregated.

Omar praised the country’s efforts empowering women and sought to contrast that with America’s — with America coming out on the short end.

According to a translation of the remarks, she did not bother to raise the matter of the audience’s segregation during that 2016 speech, Fox News reports.

During her remarks, Omar praised Puntland, the semi-autonomous regional territory of Somalia, for setting the goal of a 30 percent quota for women in legislative positions.

“There in America [we are] yet to achieve that, so, we’re looking for that justice and the same justices for the different races, genders and everything,” she said, according to the translation.

She really needs to go back to Somalia and serve in office there.

She claims she’s all for solidarity. Let her achieve that in Somalia. We have it here.

Katie Hopkins warned us about Omar.

