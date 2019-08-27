New Wall Footage Is Up! Watch the Video of the Comparison from 2005

Border Patrol has released footage of 60 miles of new wall in San Luis, Arizona. It’s replacing the old wall which was worthless and wasn’t stopping anyone. You can see the difference in the second video.

They posted videos showing the comparison of the new wall with the wall in 2005.

Illegal border crossings in San Luis, AZ, in 2005 versus the same location today: In 2005, 10’ landing mat failed to impede and deny illegal entries. Today, CBP has a triple layered enforcement zone which includes an 18’ bollard wall. pic.twitter.com/DSO5p0h75M — CBP (@CBP) August 25, 2019

It’s a big, beautiful wall.

Construction crews continue work on the new border wall system along the SW border near San Luis, AZ. In partnership with @USACEHQ, CBP has constructed over 60 miles of new border wall system along the SW border since 2017 and expects to complete 450 miles by the end of 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZMVqVteMUN — CBP (@CBP) August 25, 2019

Time-lapse video of the 30-foot replacement wall being installed in #YumaSector near San Luis, AZ. Over 10 of the 27 miles for this project have been completed to date. @CBP pic.twitter.com/cp3JCy83PT — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) August 24, 2019

“This brand new Ballard type wall— that’s what the experts asked for— and that’s what the President is delivering.” -Mark Morgan, Acting Commissioner of CBP pic.twitter.com/GhIfqdg8mI — GOP (@GOP) August 27, 2019

If you go to the CBP twitter page, you can also see all the meth they’re finding. Imagine all they don’t find. You can also see the people being smuggled and the agents saving their lives.