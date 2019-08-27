New Wall Footage Is Up! Watch the Video of the Comparison from 2005

S.Noble
Border Patrol has released footage of 60 miles of new wall in San Luis, Arizona. It’s replacing the old wall which was worthless and wasn’t stopping anyone. You can see the difference in the second video.

They posted videos showing the comparison of the new wall with the wall in 2005.

It’s a big, beautiful wall.

If you go to the CBP twitter page, you can also see all the meth they’re finding. Imagine all they don’t find. You can also see the people being smuggled and the agents saving their lives.