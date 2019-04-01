New Woman complainant says [Creepy] Uncle Joe rubbed noses with her

Another woman has come forward to claim that Biden inappropriately touched her in 2009. Amy Lappo, then a congressional aide to Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), claimed that “Biden touched her inappropriately and rubbed noses with her during a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich when he was vice president,” according to a Hartford Courant report that was published on Monday.

This took place at Himes’ fundraiser. From the Courant:

A Connecticut woman says Joe Biden touched her inappropriately and rubbed noses with her during a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich when he was vice president, drawing further scrutiny to the Democrat and his history of unwanted contact with women as he ponders a presidential run.

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” Amy Lappos told The Courant Monday. “He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

[ugh, Eskimo kiss]

“I never filed a complaint, to be honest, because he was the vice president. I was a nobody,” Lappos said. “There’s absolutely a line of decency. There’s a line of respect. Crossing that line is not grandfatherly. It’s not cultural. It’s not affection. It’s sexism or misogyny.”

No response from Biden yet.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU MUST BELIEVE THE WOMAN?

There is a progressive movement to get rid of the old white guy, Joe Biden, which puts them in a pickle since that is what Bernie is. Nevertheless, the progressives want him gone. Then, on the other hand, you have the hypocritical Democrats who now don’t believe the woman.

Mika was her usual hypocritical self

MSNBC’s Mika Brezenski on Joe Biden’s accuser: “Are we allowed to bring up that Lucy Flores is a huge Bernie person? And she has political connections that might be counter to Biden’s goals? And that this…could be politically motivated?” pic.twitter.com/L5a2vl7xaO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 1, 2019

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski defends Joe Biden’s habit of touching women and children: “He is extremely affectionate extremely flirtatious in a completely safe way” pic.twitter.com/dRY5C5rk9T — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 1, 2019

Brazile says it’s affectionate Joe being Joe

Donna Brazile, the horrible, was on Dana Perino’s show, The Daily Bore, this afternoon, and she said about the handsy Joe, “I’ve known Joe Biden for over 32 years, he’s been a champion of women’s rights and I can tell you that Joe Biden is a rare type of human being—he cares.”

“He suffers from I guess, I’m using his words, he suffers from being overtly affectionate,” dopey Donna said.

UNCLE JOE AT HIS CREEPIEST