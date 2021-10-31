New York City Is a Literal Garbage Dump

















There is definitely a slowdown of garbage pickups in New York City and rumor has it that it will get a lot worse unless the vaccine mandates end. Others in the city are complaining as well.

The photos and clips of a very dirty New York City seem to bear out the fact that New York City is going to get a lot dirtier. The Sanitation Department isn’t composting either.

The Gothamist reports that more than 26,000 city workers flouted the mayor’s vaccine deadline. De Blasio tried buying them off for $500 a person but a lot of people can’t be bought for $500. We are guessing the numbers are higher than 26,000.

Leeroy Johnson of Leeroy Press videotaped garbage in multiple areas of Brooklyn, Midwood, Gravesend, and more (see below). The garbage has allegedly not been picked up in over a week.

I went to multiple different Brooklyn NY area , Midwood, gravesend and more , I spoke residents and they said haven’t had their garbage picked up in over a week. Sources at DSNY stated they will not pick up any garbage till the mandates end #NYC #VaccineMandate #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/h8OIRgO0Ml — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) October 29, 2021

IT’S NOT A PRETTY SITE

The Big Apple (Dump) NYC, New York.

Trash piles up as sanitation workers protest JAB mandate…..pic.twitter.com/iQcuiuVVGt — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) October 29, 2021

