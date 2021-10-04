New York George Floyd statue vandalized again

By
M. Dowling
-
1

We are opposed to the vandalism of any statue. Vandalism is a crime. But someone needs to better explain why George Floyd is honored, even venerated after living a life of crime. We are sorry for him, but why is he getting statues, while statues of our Founding Fathers and other heroes are torn down?

What do you think?

How looked before the vandalism:


