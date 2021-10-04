New York George Floyd statue vandalized again

















We are opposed to the vandalism of any statue. Vandalism is a crime. But someone needs to better explain why George Floyd is honored, even venerated after living a life of crime. We are sorry for him, but why is he getting statues, while statues of our Founding Fathers and other heroes are torn down?

What do you think?

George Floyd statue has been vandalized.

According NYPD, the Parks Dept discovered that the silver paint was splashed on the statue from the forehead to the base at around 10:15a this morning. Video by Steve Sanchez (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0Go9IL) pic.twitter.com/dKFtY2AhSs — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 3, 2021

#BREAKING Statue of George Floyd in Union Square Park NYC has been vandalized https://t.co/05txfEeybN — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 3, 2021

How looked before the vandalism:

How it looked yesterday pic.twitter.com/m3ksorEVlR — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) September 30, 2021

Related















