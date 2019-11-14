New York State Senator’s Bill Would Let Prisoners Vote from Jail

A Democratic state senator in New York, Kevin Parker, who recently wanted to look at peoples’ social media posts to determine if they would be allowed to own a gun, is also the man who got into a fight with a traffic cop and punched him in the face. He is sponsoring a new bill to let felons vote from prison. This is on top of a bill that passed the State Senate which will eliminate cash bail for some shocking crimes.

Parker said if we count prisoners in the census, they should be allowed to vote.

Huh?

Parker introduced the bill on November 5th to allow prisoners to register and vote from prison. Convicted felons would also participate. Felons will get to vote for the county sheriff, for example. What a concept.

Parker doesn’t want the minority prisoners disenfranchised.

So, does that mean he thinks most of the incarcerated are minorities or is this bill only for minority prisoners?

The bill is meeting with resistance from some Democrats [New York is a one party leftist state now so that’s a surprise]. Long Island Sen. Monica Martinez (D) is quoted as saying, “If an individual has committed a crime and is incarcerated, they have lost the right to vote. They should serve their sentence and not be allowed to exercise a right they once held.”

Another Senator stated, “This bill is a distraction from the real issues…it shouldn’t be a priority of anyone’s right now, much less even be taking up the legislatures time.”

As for the New York bill eliminating cash bail for some crimes, look at the crimes for which there will be no cash bail:

Assault in the third degree

Aggravated vehicular assault

Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old

Criminally negligent homicide

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Manslaughter in the second degree

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

Coercion in the first degree

Arson in the third and fourth degree

Grand larceny in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds

Specified felony drug offenses involving the use of children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child

Criminal solicitation in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the first degree

Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree

Making a terroristic threat

Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Failure to register as a sex offender

Obstructing governmental administration in the first and second degree

Obstructing governmental administration by means of a self-defense spray device

Bribery in the first degree

Bribe giving for public office

Bribe receiving in the first degree

Promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree

Resisting arrest

Hindering prosecution

Tampering with a juror and tampering with physical evidence

Aggravated harassment in the first degree

Directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor

Enterprise corruption and money laundering in the first degree

Aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals

Failure to provide proper sustenance

Animal fighting