New York State Will Probably Legalize Prostitution

New York is probably going to legalize prostitution. That will be a real boon for child sex traffickers and other perverts who manipulate these children and women. Although it will still be illegal to traffic underage children, it will make it easier for their handlers to peddle them out.

New York has become a one-party Socialist state with the far-left in charge. The far-left Democrat legislators came forward with the 13-page bill. They feel the time is now and criminals are their voter base, after all.

The new bill will fully decriminalize prostitution and eliminate prior criminal records related to most sex work charges.

If passed, the legislation would make it legal to both sell and buy sex under specific circumstances. The legislation would also regulate the actual places where prostitution takes place, in an effort to regulate sex work and make working conditions for sex workers safer.

This will be something else to tax.

IT’S FOR THE [ILLEGAL] IMMIGRANTS

Two of the bill’s sponsors, state senators Jessica Ramos and Julia Salazar, have said that 9 out of 10 people arrested in sex-work-related massage parlor raids are immigrants, with most being undocumented Asians.

Supporters say, “We are trying to change the lives of many New Yorkers that historically have been criminalized for using their bodies to survive.”

Under the bill, many misdemeanor charges related to prostitution would be repealed, however not all. Prostitution in a school zone, for example, would remain a misdemeanor offense.

They won’t decriminalize sex trafficking of minors but obviously, this bill will make it easy to traffic minors. The cartels running the drugs in New York will be thrilled. This is another lucrative area for them.

A far-left group called Decrim NY is behind this.

NY WILL GO DOWN QUICKLY

The state will go down the tubes quickly. This bill says it’s okay to sell your bodies and this is from the party that allegedly cares about women. It’s “work” that attracts the worst of humanity.

There is also a plan to legalize marijuana and who knows what other drugs. Despite what you have heard, cannabis is a gateway drug and the children will now have more access.

Gambling is A-OK, furthering the downfall of people who are addicted or who will be.

These are the same legislators who cheered and gave a standing ovation when an unfettered abortion bill was passed.

New York is a sanctuary state for whoever wants to break our immigration laws and feed off us, including criminals.

The state will look terrible very quickly at this rate.