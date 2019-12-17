New York, where illegals count & citizens don’t

Driver’s licenses are now available to illegal aliens in New York. It’s an open invitation for more illegal immigration into this sanctuary state. Some of those aliens, many of them, are also criminals. We have a serious drug problem here in New York and many of them are bringing in the drugs.

This also brings us one step closer to illegal voting. They can automatically register to vote with our Motor Voter law. They overwhelmingly vote Democrat which is what socialist New York wants.

New York gives them freebies.

We should have the ICE wagons lined up. They don’t belong here. They should come legally.

It’s a national security issue. DHS sent a representative to discuss New Jersey’s law.

Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf said recently that a new New Jersey law allowing illegal immigrants to apply for and receive driver’s licenses is dangerous to both public safety and national security.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with host Steve Doocy, Wolf said the “Green Light” law restricts the DHS’s access to Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) data that could aid them in their investigations.

This is the line to apply for drivers license’s on the first day that New York is legally allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire them This is one step closer to illegal voting RT if we should be deporting illegal aliens NOT giving them government ID pic.twitter.com/YEkb19C0uy — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 16, 2019